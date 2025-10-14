WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Endorses 'America First Patriot' Rep. Fry

By    |   Tuesday, 14 October 2025 08:57 PM EDT

President Donald Trump issued a wave of Republican endorsements Tuesday night, including backing Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., as the midterm elections will decide control of the narrowly divided House.

"Congressman Russell Fry is an America First Patriot, who is doing an incredible job representing South Carolina's 7th Congressional District!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"A MAGA Warrior, who has been with us from the very beginning, Russell is working hard to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Support our Great Military/Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.

"Russell Fry has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

