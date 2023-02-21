×
House Republican Moves to Test President, VP for Cognitive Competence

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Tuesday, 21 February 2023 02:30 PM EST

A House Republican will introduce a bill to amend the Constitution to ensure that presidents and vice presidents must prove their cognitive competency, the Washington Examiner reports.

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., will introduce the measure on Tuesday, he told the Examiner, saying it's "a completely nonpartisan issue."

"This should be a completely nonpartisan issue, and all Americans deserve leaders that are mentally competent. How this is not already a requirement codified in law defies logic," DesJarlais said.

The lawmaker added that he's currently working with the House GOP Doctors Caucus, of which he is a member having been a family medicine practitioner before his election to Congress.

"It will need to be administered by a nonpartisan commission to avoid political targeting," DesJarlais said. "I like the idea of the same requirement for senators and representatives as well."

Both President Joe Biden, 80, and former President Donald Trump, 76, have been accused of exhibiting signs of cognitive decline, claims that they both have denied.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who's running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, said last week that politicians over the age of 75 should undergo a "mandatory competency test."

