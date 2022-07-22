×
Tags: house | democrats | republicans | midterms | tv

Rasmussen Poll: House Republicans Lead Dems by 10 Points in Midterms

A voter casts her ballot at a polling place at The League for People with Disabilities during the midterm primary election on July 19, 2022 in Baltimore, Md. (Nathan Howard/Getty)

By    |   Friday, 22 July 2022 02:59 PM EDT

House Republicans lead Democrats by 10 points among likely U.S. voters less than five months before November's midterm elections, according to a Rasmussen survey released Friday.

Forty-nine percent of voters say they're leaning toward a Republican candidate, while just 39% favor a Democrat in the Rasmussen survey, which polled 2,500 likely U.S. voters between July 17-21. 

That's a two-point improvement for GOP candidates compared to last week's Rasmussen survey, in which Republicans maintained an eight-point percentage lead, 48-40.

Accounting for the remaining 12 percentage points in this week's survey, 8% weren't sure about their November preferences, and 4% favor a third-party candidate. 

Republicans need a net positive of five seats to claim the majority in the House chamber, and a net positive of just one seat to control the Senate.

