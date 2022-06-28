Cook Report Shifts Six House Races to GOP

The Cook Political Report on Tuesday updated its rating on eight House races, moving six of them in favor of Republicans.

The adjustments come amid a backdrop of some of the highest inflation in nearly 40 years coupled with President Joe Biden's 41% approval rating, according to the latest Gallup Poll. The six races that Cook moved in favor of Republicans were one in Pennsylvania, one in Rhode Island and four in California.

The seat Cook shifted in Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District has been occupied by Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin for 20 years.

Cook's senior editor for the House, Dave Wasserman, commented that early district-level polling paints a ''bleak picture'' for House Democrats. But he added that more time would be needed to assess if the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade would inch Democrats closer to the Republicans' current advantage.

Wasserman also noted that 38 seats now held by Democrats are toss-ups or worse, compared with 10 Republican-held seats. And according to Cook's projections, Republicans stand to net between 20 and 35 seats in the House come November.

Still, a Morning Consult-Politico poll found last week that Republicans and Democrats are in a tie on the generic congressional ballot, with both holding 42%.