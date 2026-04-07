House Democrats: 'Donald Trump Is Completely Unhinged'

House Democrat leaders strongly rebuked President Donald Trump after he threatened to destroy Iranian civilization.

"Donald Trump is completely unhinged," House Democrat leaders said in a statement obtained by Punchbowl News and posted on X.

"His statement threatening to eradicate an entire civilization shocks the conscience and requires a decisive congressional response," the statement continued.

"The House must come back into session immediately and vote to end this reckless war of choice in the Middle East before Donald Trump plunges our country into World War III."

Trump threatened Tuesday that a "whole civilization will die tonight" if Iran fails to meet his latest deadline to strike a deal that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said the deadline is final and will expire at 8 p.m. EDT without a major diplomatic breakthrough.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?" he continued.

"We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!"

The message immediately drew attention from policymakers, analysts, and international observers, Mediaite reported.

House Democrats said it was time for Republicans to stop enabling and excusing Trump's "deeply dangerous and extreme behavior."

"Enough is enough. Our brave men and women in uniform have been put into harm's way in the Middle East," the Democrats' statement said.

"Over a dozen have already been killed and hundreds injured. Gas prices are skyrocketing, the cost of living in America is out of control and billions of taxpayer dollars are being wasted on a reckless war of choice."

Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas, was among the few Republicans who publicly criticized Trump's rhetoric.

"I do not support the destruction of a 'whole civilization.' That is not who we are, and it is not consistent with the principles that have long guided America," Moran said in a post on X.

"I have and will continue to support a strong national defense—one that is focused, disciplined, and firmly rooted in protecting the safety and security of the American people. But, how we protect the lives of the innocent is just as important as how we engage the enemy."

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has been critical of Trump's threats toward Iran.

"I do not want to see us start blowing up civilian infrastructure," Johnson said on the podcast "John Solomon Reports."

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Johnson said it would be a "huge mistake" to bomb Iran "back to the Stone Age," as Trump has threatened.

"I hope and pray that President Trump is just using this as bluster," Johnson said.

But the Senate Republican caucus posted its support for Trump's rhetoric on social media.

"Iran would be wise to take President Trump at his word. They can choose the easy way or the hard way," Senate Republicans wrote in a post on X.

And in response to a post from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., they wrote: "The Iranian regime is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans and is the largest state sponsor of terrorism. Senate Democrats would rather appease these terrorists than hold them accountable."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.