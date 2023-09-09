×
Tags: house | dem | rule | change | abortion | military

Rep. Smith Pushes for Rule Change Amid Tuberville's Military Hold

Saturday, 09 September 2023 11:54 AM EDT

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., is urging the Senate to change its rules amid Sen. Tommy Tuberville's unprecedented campaign to try to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions.

In April, Tuberville started blocking military promotions to protest a Pentagon policy that funds travel expenses for abortion care. The policy reached its sixth-month mark earlier this week.

The Alabama senator's blanket hold has already stalled more than 260 nominations of senior officers and could balloon to 650 by the end of the year.

"I wish the Senate would change their rules so that one senator doesn't have that kind of power, so that we actually would have a democracy where you have a fair vote," Smith told CNN. "He doesn't believe in the system of government that we've set up. You have a vote, you lose you move on."

Later, in a fit over Tuberville's obstinance, Smith decried that because Joe Biden won the presidency, another branch of government — Congress — should, therefore, follow Biden's policies.

"Joe Biden won. Okay," Smith proclaimed.

"Joe Biden put that policy in place. If Senator Tuberville doesn't like that, well go support a Republican candidate for president next year, go to the ballot box and make your case. But, to undermine the ability of our country to defend itself just because you didn't get your way on one piece of policy is destructive and wrong."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Saturday, 09 September 2023 11:54 AM
