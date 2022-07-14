×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | defense | ndaa | spending | pentagon

House Passes $37 Billion Boost to Biden's Record Defense Budget

president joe biden speaks to the military service members
President Joe Biden (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Thursday, 14 July 2022 08:20 PM EDT

The House passed a bill Thursday paving the way for the defense budget to exceed $800 billion next year, authorizing $37 billion in spending on top of the record $773 billion proposed by President Joe Biden.

The House passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, which sets policy for the Pentagon, by a vote of 329-101. The Senate has yet to pass its version, but the Senate Armed Services Committee has already backed an even larger increase, $45 billion, over Biden's proposal.

The two chambers will decide the ultimate level when they meet in conference at a future date. Their compromise bill would come up for a vote in both chambers later in the year.

The NDAA, one of the only major pieces of legislation Congress passes annually, is closely watched by a broad swath of industry and other interests because it determines everything from purchases of ships and aircraft to pay increases for soldiers and how to address geopolitical threats.

For example, this year's House bill rebuked Biden's policy on Turkey. Lawmakers approved an amendment that would restrict Biden's ability to sell F-16 fighter jets to the NATO ally.

Lawmakers also approved provisions to repeal the 2002 Iraq War authorization and raise the troops' pay by 4.6%. It would also put into law Biden's executive order raising the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 per hour.

The bill faced opposition from lawmakers who objected to increasing Pentagon spending.

"On the whole, the National Defense Authorization Act exemplifies the basic fact that we spend far too much on military-first solutions and far too little on diplomacy and on human needs at home and around the globe," said Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., a leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, who voted no.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The House passed a bill Thursday paving the way for the defense budget to exceed $800 billion next year, authorizing $37 billion in spending on top of the record $773 billion proposed by President Joe Biden.
house, defense, ndaa, spending, pentagon
296
2022-20-14
Thursday, 14 July 2022 08:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved