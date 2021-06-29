House Will Vote on Removing Confederate Statues from Capitol

The House of Representatives will vote Tuesday on a piece of legislation that would remove statues of Confederate officials from around the U.S. Capitol along with a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney who wrote the Dred Scott decision, CBS News reports.

Last year, the House passed a bill to remove the statues by a vote of 305 to 113, but the legislation failed to pass in the Republican-controlled Senate. Now, with Democrats holding a narrow majority in the Upper Chamber, the House is taking up the issue once again.

The bill would change the statue that concerns the types of statues that are allowed in the Capitol and would direct the architect of the Capitol to identify Confederate statues so they can be removed by the Joint Committee on the Library. Each state is allowed to display two statues in the Capitol Statuary Hall, 11 of which are of Confederate officials. The statues that are removed are sent back to their home state and would be replaced with statues of other figures from history. Any other statues or busts of Confederates that did not come from a particular state would be kept in storage.

It would also remove the bust of Taney, who wrote in the Supreme Court’s Dred Scott v. Sandford decision that Black people "are not included, and were not intended to be included, under the word 'citizens' in the Constitution, and can therefore claim none of the rights and privileges which that instrument provides for and secures to citizens of the United States." This ruling was later overturned by the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments.

"On January 6th, we experienced the divisiveness of Confederate battle flags being flown inside the U.S. Capitol. Yet there are still vestiges that remain in this sacred building that glorify people and a movement that embraced that flag and sought to divide and destroy our great country," House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said in a statement last May, when the bill was reintroduced. "This legislation will remove these commemorations from places of honor and demonstrate that as Americans we do not celebrate those who seek to divide us."

The congressman who reintroduced the legislation, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said on Tuesday that "we can't change history, but we can certainly make it clear that which we honor and that which we do not honor symbols of slavery, sedition, and segregation have no place in the halls of Congress.”