Bill Passes House Giving 4 Who Died in Benghazi Attack Congressional Gold Medal

The Congressional Gold Medal will be awarded to four Americans who died in the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya, following the passing of a bill in the House on Tuesday.

According to The Hill, the House approved the measure, via voice vote, to award J. Christopher Stevens, then the U.S. ambassador to Libya; Sean Smith, who served as an information management officer for the State Department in Benghazi; and Glen Doherty and Tyrone Woods, who served as Navy SEALs and CIA security contractors, the Congressional Gold Medal.

The four men were killed in the midst of a terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2012.

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch, the bill's sponsor, said it was "more than fitting" that the four Americans receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

"In view of the approaching 10th anniversary of those terrorist attacks against the U.S. Consulate, the nearby classified annex, and personnel in Benghazi, Libya, it is more than fitting we bestow the gold medal on these four fallen American heroes who bravely defended our compound and dedicated their lives to patriotic service on behalf of the United States of America," Lynch said in debate on the House floor.