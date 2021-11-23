NRCC Grows List of Targeted Democrats Ahead of 2022 Midterm

The House Republican campaign arm, the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC), has expanded its list of targeted Democratic seats they hope to flip in the 2022 midterm elections, according to Breitbart.

The expansion comes a day after Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., announced he would abandon the House to run for Senate in a bid to replace retiring incumbent Patrick Leahy.

The list of vulnerable representatives the NRCC is targeting includes:

Rep.Sanford Bishop, D-Ga.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

Rep. Steven Cohen, D-Tenn.

Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn.

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich.

Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H.

Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass.

Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz.

Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo.

Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

The NRCC also released new campaign advertisements about the Democratic spending agenda, which they attribute to rising inflation.

An ad targeting Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, depicts the rising prices related to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

“This November, from the people that brought you the most expensive fourth of July in history, the sequel is even worse,” the ad narrator states. “Turkey. Rolls. Apple pie. Gas. Democrats’ reckless spending has made everything cost more. Tell Congresswoman Cindy Axne, ‘We can’t afford this.’”

The House Democrats recently passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (BIF), signed into law by President Biden, and the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better (BBB) Act.

The BBB is the lead legislation of Biden’s agenda and was recently revealed to be adding $750 billion to the American deficit over five years, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).