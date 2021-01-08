Tags: Donald Trump | hope hicks | trump | resign

Trump's Close Aide Hope Hicks Will Depart White House Next Week

Hope Hicks, Counselor to President Donald Trump, listens during a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House on May 19, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Friday, 08 January 2021 02:25 PM

One of President Donald Trump’s closest and longest-serving aides, Hope Hicks, will leave the White House next week, according to two people familiar with the matter.

While Hicks is resigning a week before Trump’s term ends, she has told colleagues that it is not because of the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by the president’s supporters on Wednesday.

Two cabinet members and scores of lower-level officials have departed the administration, citing Trump’s incitement of large protests that led to the storming of the Capitol.

