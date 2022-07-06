Fmr. Sen. Santorum: Roe Decision Major Win in Culture War

"Do you believe in miracles . . . yes!" These were the immortal words of Al Michaels as a bunch of college kids from the U.S. defeated the best hockey team in the world, the Soviet Red Army team, at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

As it turned out, it was harbinger for the end of the Soviet Union and the Cold War, which would have seemed impossible at the time.

Our country’s culture has experienced changes that would have been seen as even more inconceivable since then: same sex marriages, birthing men, pandemic closures of churches but not big-box retailers and wholesalers, dozens of genders; sex transitioning five year olds with chemical castration, and legal elective abortions up to the moment of birth — to name just a few.

I have fought against all of these in my public life earning me the title of culture warrior from the media.

But, who has really been waging the war to transform our culture for the past 60 years?

A quote attributable to Napoloeon Bonaparte says, "History is written by the winners."

Progressive cultural warriors are not just rewriting history and other curriculum, but popular and corporate culture as they plow under Western Civilization, replacing it with secular woke progressivism.

They've succeeded beyond their own expectations to indoctrinate young and the aging educated elites into their bold new nonsensical world. It's a world in which they aver women are oppressed but can't be defined.

The Red Army team dominated hockey for 30 years; leftist culture has been undefeated for 60 years, that is, until last month’s miracle.

Like all real miracles it cannot be explained by natural or scientific laws.

It's supernatural not because the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), but because for 50 years, the most highly respected governmental institution, the high court, and every other major institution in America: universities, Hollywood, public and private schools, the news media, federal, state and local governments, big business, labor unions, major nonprofits, and even most churches, uniformly proclaimed to Americans the greatest lie ever told — that killing a child in the womb is nothing more than a choice.

Yet, most of America still doesn’t believe them.

That is a miracle from the source of all miracles.

So, I must thank first and foremost the prayer warriors who stormed the gates of heaven asking for God to have mercy on this country, which not just permitted the killing of 60 million innocent children, but celebrated and extolled the virtue of this massacre in the name of freedom.

That tells you something about God’s mercy and the power of prayer.

Then there were the millions of courageous pro-life volunteers, donors and candidates who came into the public square at the risk of losing friends, reputation, income and security to win elections.

They knew we could never be that shining city on the hill as long a Roe stood.

They despaired but never lost hope in spite of being betrayed by weak leaders and horrible appointments by every Republican president except one, Donald John Trump.

The movement never paused, waivered or questioned its selfless mission.

While the political pro-lifers were the proximate cause and the prayer warriors were the supernatural cause of this miracle, the indispensable cause have been the woman and men who have been on the front line of the war against temporarily unwanted children: pregnancy care centers.

Their love and support of women, children and their families has changed the public perception of the movement.

This movement is the most selfless in history.

Pro-lifers fight for children they don’t even know, they receive no financial benefits, no social credit.

In fact what they frequently receive is the exact opposite.

They exhibit pure sacrificial love of God’s creation because each child is a gift from God.

To be successful in the states we must redouble our efforts to be the personification of God’s love of every struggling pregnant mother and her child.

Lastly, we need to thank the five justices who did their duty in the face of threats, intimidation, and vilification.

It seems like daily we hear of people in America who lack the courage to stand for the truth or do the right thing in the face of danger.

These five will be an inspiration in these dark times.

Will this miracle be a harbinger of the defeat of the forces destroying America?

While it's only one victory in this war, it is the essential one.

As we have seen, a country that has been sacrificing a million of its children each year under the guise of personal choice can easily rationalize any other self indulgent lie.

Rick Santorum is a Newsmax contributor, and a former United States senator from Pennsylvania.