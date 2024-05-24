N.Y. Gov. Hochul Calls Trump Supporters 'Clowns'

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul insulted supporters of former President Donald Trump by calling them "clowns."

Her remarks came during an interview on CNN, where she discussed Trump's support in New York and his rally in the Bronx.

"I tell you what won't make a difference at all, is for Donald Trump to be the ringleader and invite all his clowns to a place like the Bronx," she said. "New York will never, ever support Donald Trump for president. We know him better than anyone … This state will go solidly for Joe Biden."

Republican National Committee Research posted a video clip of the interview on its X account, saying: "WOW — Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul says President Trump's New York supporters are 'clowns.'"

And Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. posted on X: "SHAMEFUL: Far Left Democrat Kathy Hochul calls her own constituent 'clowns' for opposing her failed liberal agenda and embracing the only presidential candidate who can #SaveAmerica."

At his rally, Trump vowed to "make New York City great again."

"Hello to all of the incredible, tough, strong, hard-working American patriots right here in the Bronx," Trump told the rally Thursday at Crotona Park,