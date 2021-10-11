Hillary Clinton: US in Constitutional Crisis

The United States is mired in a constitutional crisis that is continuing to grow, and former President Donald Trump is behind it, Hillary Clinton, his 2016 Democrat presidential challenger, said Monday.

"[It] gives me absolutely no satisfaction in saying this, because I think we're at a very dangerous, continuing, high-level attack on the legitimacy of our government and the election of our president," the former secretary of state said in an interview on ABC's "The View."

"Obviously, our former president is not only behind it, he incited it, he encouraged it, and he continues to do so," she added.

On Monday Clinton also accused the leaders of the Republican Party of going along with Trump "as though they're members of the cult; not a political party, but a cult."

"Their refusal to say, you know what, we've counted these votes, it's over, we're going to move on has sown so much doubt," said Clinton. "When you combine it with disinformation from Facebook, you've got a volatile mix. We're still in the midst of a concerted, well-funded effort to undermine American democracy."

Meanwhile, a CNN poll shows 63% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe that Trump should lead the party, a show host noted, and Clinton agreed that if Trump "wants to be the nominee, he'll be the nominee."

"I don't think there's any doubt about that and I think that everybody else who's talking about it or considering it, understands that," said Clinton. "What they are doing is trying to placate and play up to him, because if he decides not to run, they want to be the second or, you know, the other alternative choice."

Clinton also discussed President Joe Biden's agenda and the standoff between progressive Democrats and moderates like Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who oppose the high price tag of the multi-trillion spending bill to pay for it.

"I think they will get a deal," Clinton said. However, not everyone will be pleased and the process will "be a roller coaster and it's not going to be pleasant."