Hillary Clinton: Overturning Roe v. Wade Puts US in Company of Sudan, Afghanistan

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday suggested that overturning Roe v. Wade puts America in the same company as Afghanistan and Sudan, countries notorious for human rights violations against women.

"It's so shocking to think that in any way we're related to poor Afghanistan and Sudan," she said Friday at the Women's Voices Summit at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. "But as an advanced economy as we allegedly are, on this measure, we unfortunately are rightly put with them."

In Sudan, women cannot have abortions unless their lives are in danger or if they are raped. In Afghanistan, women are banned from having abortions unless their lives are in danger.

The U.S. Supreme Court this summer eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, leaving the decision up to states.

There are near-total bans on abortion in place in over a dozen states. The 2022 midterm elections saw five states put abortion access directly on the ballot.

In Michigan, Vermont and California, ballot measures that would make abortion a protected right under their states' Constitutions passed in all three states.

In Kentucky, voters rejected Constitutional Amendment 2, which would have explicitly stated that the state Constitution provides no protection for abortion rights.

In Montana, voters rejected a so-called "Born Alive" ballot measure that would have required medical workers to provide care to infants born prematurely or, in rare instances, of surviving an attempted abortion or face penalties.

Clinton on Friday said limits on abortion are undemocratic.

"This struggle is between autocracy and democracy from our country to places we can't even believe we're being compared to," Clinton said.