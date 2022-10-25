Hillary's Conspiracy Theory: GOP Already Plans '24 Election Theft

"Right-wing extremists" have a plan already in place to "literally steal the next presidential election, and they're not making a secret of it," Hillary Clinton says in a video recently posted to Twitter.

In the video, posted by the progressive group Indivisible, the former first lady, senator from New York, secretary of state, and Democrat presidential nominee looks straight into the camera and says, "The right-wing-controlled Supreme Court may be poised to rule on giving state legislatures the power to overturn presidential elections."

She is referring to Moore v. Harper, currently before the court, which involves a 2019 ruling by a panel of judges that invalidated what they called "extreme gerrymandering" by the GOP legislature.

If the conservative high court overturns the case, state legislatures could get more power to regulate elections for federal office.

Such a move, Clinton says in the video, could result in the next presidential election not being decided by the popular vote, "or even the anachronistic Electoral College," but by Republican-controlled state legislatures.

Clinton herself was stung by an Electoral College loss in 2016, when Republican Donald Trump won 304 electoral votes to her 227. Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more popular votes than Trump, the largest margin ever by a losing presidential candidate in American history, the New York Post noted.

Clinton immediately afterward and up to the present has continued to say that election was "stolen."

In an October 2020 interview with The Atlantic's politics podcast "The Ticket," she said, "There was a widespread understanding that this election [in 2016] was not on the level. We still don't know what really happened."

She added: "There's just a lot that I think will be revealed. History will discover."

No election fraud of any kind other than Clinton's public statements has ever been officially alleged or discovered.

Also in 2020, Clinton advised then-Democrat nominee Joe Biden not to concede if the returns on election night were close.

"Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is," she was quoted by Politico.

She also famously popularized the "vast right-wing conspiracy" theory during her husband's presidency.

In a 1998 interview with the "Today" show's Matt Lauer, Clinton said all the scandals surrounding Bill Clinton's presidency could be attributed to Republicans out to get him.

"I do believe that this is a battle," she said. "I mean, look at the very people who are involved in this — they have popped up in other settings. This is — the great story here for anybody willing to find it and write about it and explain it is this vast right-wing conspiracy that has been conspiring against my husband since the day he announced for president."

Despite ridicule from some quarters over the comment, she never abandoned the theory, saying when asked about it in 2016, "At this point it's probably not correct to say it's a conspiracy because it's out in the open."