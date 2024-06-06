Hillary Clinton Sparks Outrage on X With D-Day Post

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sparked outrage among conservatives on the social media platform X when she made a post equating D-Day to the 2024 election.

"Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy," Clinton wrote Thursday morning. "This November, all we have to do is vote."

World leaders gathered with surviving veterans Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of the June 6, 1944, D-Day landings, when more than 150,000 Allied troops stormed France by sea and air to begin the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Germany.

The post was viewed 2.8 million times, liked 19,000 times, and reposted 6,400 times.

Despite Clinton's attempt to quell the furor by limiting responses to only those she follows or has mentioned, conservative outrage over the comparison quickly ensued.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., quoted the post when he responded, writing, "These Dems couldn't be more dramatic and deranged. They're comparing storming the beaches of Normandy on #dday to voting against [former President Donald] Trump."

"How disrespectful to our WWII heroes who faced unimaginable fear with immense courage 80 years ago today," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said.

"Shameless and deranged," Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, wrote.

Conservative commentator Dana Loesch unloaded on Clinton, saying, "In 2016 you attempted to undo everything they fought for by partnering with Fusion GPS to launder discredited oppo[sition] in the press, and merchandise it into surveillance warrants on enemies through FISA. Were my WWII vet grandparents alive today, they'd slam this."

"Can't imagine why she'd turn the comments off on this disgusting piece of drivel," Bryan Griffin, communications director for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, wrote.

Clinton lost the 2016 election to Trump, who is the presumptive GOP presidential nominee. The Republican Party is expected to declare Trump its official nominee at the national party convention on July 15.

Election Day is Nov. 5.