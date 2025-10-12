Hillary Clinton Applauds Trump's Mideast Breakthrough

In a rare display of bipartisan praise, Hillary Clinton publicly commended President Donald Trump for brokering a landmark peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, calling it a major step toward stability in the Middle East, The New York Post reported.

The former secretary of state offered an uncommon nod to her longtime political rival, Trump, crediting his administration with achieving what many had thought impossible: ending the two-year Gaza war.

"I really commend President Trump and his administration," Clinton told CBS News 24/7 on Friday, following the announcement that Hamas had agreed to Trump's 20-point peace plan. "As well as Arab leaders in the region for making the commitment to the 20-point plan and seeing a path forward for what's often called the day after," she added.

The agreement marks a major diplomatic breakthrough. It calls for Hamas to disarm, Israeli forces to withdraw in stages, and the creation of a transitional international governing body in Gaza. In exchange, the remaining 48 Israeli hostages are set to be released as early as Monday. Both Israelis and Gazans reportedly cheered the deal, which aims to stabilize the war-torn region.

An independent Palestinian state remains an "aspiration" under the accord, though specific terms were left undefined. Clinton, who as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama advocated for a two-state solution, urged all sides to honor the agreement's commitments.

"Let's now support this process and bring it together, not just in a nonpartisan way in our own country, but literally internationally as a great global commitment to try to bring peace, security, stability, and a better future to the Middle East," Clinton said.

Clinton also credited the Trump administration's strategy for restarting negotiations after a failed round of talks in Qatar in September. During those talks, Israel launched strikes targeting Hamas leadership, which ultimately set the stage for renewed discussions.

"That provided an opening for both President Trump and his representatives to marshal all of the regional powers, including, of course, Qatar, but also to make it clear to Israel, 'No, this is now enough. We cannot continue this. This conflict needs to end, and we've got to move on," Clinton said.

Other Democrats have cautiously echoed Clinton's acknowledgment. Jake Sullivan, former national security adviser under President Joe Biden, conceded Trump's success in ending the conflict. "It's only now, after all this time, that we've gotten to a deal," he said.

Even Obama, who worked closely with Clinton on prior Middle East peace efforts, posted praise for the agreement on X — though he notably omitted Trump's name from his remarks.

The rare bipartisan commendations highlight the political and humanitarian significance of the Gaza accord. For Clinton, a longtime critic of Trump, the acknowledgment marked an unusual but notable moment of unity over what could be one of the most consequential foreign policy breakthroughs in years.