Protesters Crash Hillary Clinton Speech at Columbia

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday was interrupted by protesters who heckled her during a speech she was giving at Columbia University over her past work and policies involving the Middle East.

Clinton, who is currently a professor of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, was speaking at Columbia's Institute of Global Politics about sexual violence being used as a weapon of war and terrorism when she was repeatedly interrupted by protesters calling her a "war criminal."

"Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton," one protester called out, according to The Daily Caller.

Clinton replied, "That's my name. That's right."

The protesters then said, "You're a war criminal. The people of Libya, the people of Iraq, the people of Syria, the people of Yemen, the people of Palestine, the people of America, will never forgive you!"

An unidentified person then walked on stage behind Clinton and told the protester to leave, but the protester proceeded to yell "You will burn" at Clinton, who did not respond directly to the man, but instead addressed the audience, saying "yelling doesn't solve the problem" as the protester began to repeat "free Palestine!"

Clinton then said, "OK, all right. We're gonna stop. We're gonna stop a minute and, I don't. You know what? Why don't all of you just interrupt me so that you won't be introduced, interrupting our panelists? So that we don't have this kind of disruption when we have people who are real experts in this area."

She added, "People are free to protest, but they are not free to disrupt events or classes."