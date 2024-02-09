×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hillary clinton | columbia | protesters | speech

Protesters Crash Hillary Clinton Speech at Columbia

Protesters Crash Hillary Clinton Speech at Columbia

By    |   Friday, 09 February 2024 03:44 PM EST

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday was interrupted by protesters who heckled her during a speech she was giving at Columbia University over her past work and policies involving the Middle East.

Clinton, who is currently a professor of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, was speaking at Columbia's Institute of Global Politics about sexual violence being used as a weapon of war and terrorism when she was repeatedly interrupted by protesters calling her a "war criminal."

"Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton," one protester called out, according to The Daily Caller.

Clinton replied, "That's my name. That's right."

The protesters then said, "You're a war criminal. The people of Libya, the people of Iraq, the people of Syria, the people of Yemen, the people of Palestine, the people of America, will never forgive you!"

An unidentified person then walked on stage behind Clinton and told the protester to leave, but the protester proceeded to yell "You will burn" at Clinton, who did not respond directly to the man, but instead addressed the audience, saying "yelling doesn't solve the problem" as the protester began to repeat "free Palestine!"

Clinton then said, "OK, all right. We're gonna stop. We're gonna stop a minute and, I don't. You know what? Why don't all of you just interrupt me so that you won't be introduced, interrupting our panelists? So that we don't have this kind of disruption when we have people who are real experts in this area."

She added, "People are free to protest, but they are not free to disrupt events or classes."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday was interrupted by protesters who heckled her during a speech she was giving at Columbia University over her past work and policies involving the Middle East. Clinton, who is currently a professor of International and...
hillary clinton, columbia, protesters, speech
264
2024-44-09
Friday, 09 February 2024 03:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved