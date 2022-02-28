Plurality at CPAC Say Hillary, Not Biden, Will Be 2024 Democratic Nominee

A straw poll of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference attendees released on Sunday showed a plurality, 22%, believe Hillary Clinton has a greater chance of being the Democratic Party's 2024 nominee than President Joe Biden, according to Breitbart.

Biden placed third at 14%, behind former first lady Michelle Obama at 17%. They were followed by Vice President Kamala Harris at 11%, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 6% and California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 5%.

The remaining potential candidates received 1% or less, and 23% said they were unsure who the party's nominee would be.

CPAC asked the same question to attendees about the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Former President Donald Trump saw his percentage tick up to 59% from 55% last year, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis coming in second at 28%.

The positive results for Clinton come amid the release of an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal last month from Democratic insiders Douglas E. Schoen and Andrew Stein pushing for her to make a ''political comeback'' in 2024.

''She is already in an advantageous position to become the 2024 Democratic nominee,'' they argued. ''She is an experienced national figure who is younger than Mr. Biden and can offer a different approach from the disorganized and unpopular one the party is currently taking.''

''If Democrats lose control of Congress in 2022, Mrs. Clinton can use the party's loss as a basis to run for president again, enabling her to claim the title of 'change candidate,''' the column added.

For Trump, the results followed indications given at a speech delivered at the conference Saturday night that he would run again, Insider reported.

''We did it twice, and we'll do it again,'' Trump said. ''We're going to be doing it again a third time.''