WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hillary clinton | 2016 | women | voters

Hillary Clinton: Women Ditched Me in '16 Because I Wasn't 'Perfect'

By    |   Saturday, 25 May 2024 03:27 PM EDT

Women voters turned their backs on Hillary Clinton in the last days of her 2016 presidential campaign because she was "not perfect," the former secretary of state says.

Clinton told The New York Times that women voters ditched her in the last days of a grueling 2016 campaign.

"They left me because they just couldn't take a risk on me, because as a woman, I'm supposed to be perfect," Clinton said in the interview.

"They were willing to take a risk on [former President Donald] Trump — who had a long list of, let's call them flaws, to illustrate his imperfection — because he was a man, and they could envision a man as president and commander in chief."

Clinton wasn't the only one who felt deserted at the time — her allies agreed, The Hill noted in a September 2016 report. 

"Is there a double standard? One hundred percent times 100%," Tracy Sefl, a Democratic consultant and Clinton surrogate, told The Hill at that time. "And God forbid if she coughs." 

Most recently, former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley took a few shots before she suspended her campaign in March — including from then-candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who referred to her as  "Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Women voters turned their backs on Hillary Clinton in the last days of her 2016 presidential campaign because she was "not perfect," the former secretary of state says.
hillary clinton, 2016, women, voters
203
2024-27-25
Saturday, 25 May 2024 03:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved