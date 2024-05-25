Hillary Clinton: Women Ditched Me in '16 Because I Wasn't 'Perfect'

Women voters turned their backs on Hillary Clinton in the last days of her 2016 presidential campaign because she was "not perfect," the former secretary of state says.

Clinton told The New York Times that women voters ditched her in the last days of a grueling 2016 campaign.

"They left me because they just couldn't take a risk on me, because as a woman, I'm supposed to be perfect," Clinton said in the interview.

"They were willing to take a risk on [former President Donald] Trump — who had a long list of, let's call them flaws, to illustrate his imperfection — because he was a man, and they could envision a man as president and commander in chief."

Clinton wasn't the only one who felt deserted at the time — her allies agreed, The Hill noted in a September 2016 report.

"Is there a double standard? One hundred percent times 100%," Tracy Sefl, a Democratic consultant and Clinton surrogate, told The Hill at that time. "And God forbid if she coughs."

Most recently, former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley took a few shots before she suspended her campaign in March — including from then-candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who referred to her as "Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels."