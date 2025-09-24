Clinton Praises Trump's Swing in Ukraine-Russia War: 'You Have to Show Strength'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday praised President Donald Trump for his tough talk on Russia, telling MSNBC, "You have to show strength."

"You have to back strength. You have to be strong in order to deal with him," she said.

"[Putin] poses a clear and present danger to all of Europe, and therefore, to the United States. And I think what President Trump said yesterday is, 'If we help Ukraine, Ukraine can hold the line and may even be able to push Russia back.'"

Trump on Tuesday said he thinks Ukraine, with help from the European Union, could win back its territory from Russia.

"After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump said in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

"With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win," he added.

Clinton said the U.S. also "overestimated Russia's military strength and now we're seeing that they can be pushed back."

"Russia is very good at propaganda and very good at telling its own story," she told MSNBC.

"People are reluctant to engage, and they have a real sense that 'wait a minute,' they're building up their military, they do have a nuclear weapons arsenal. They are aggressive so let's assume they can do more than maybe in reality they are capable of doing. … The Ukrainians have been defending freedom for all of us. Their war is our war. And if that's what President Trump is now recognizing, more to him. I'm glad to see it," she added.