Rep. Hice to Newsmax: Dems' Voting Bill 'Horrendous' Attempt at Takeover

Rep. Jody Hice on Wednesday slammed the Democrat-backed John Lewis Act, telling Newsmax that the voting bill is an "outright attempt for Democrats to take over state election laws" nationwide and give the authority over elections to the federal government.

"This is a horrendous bill," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It reshapes our election laws if it actually becomes law itself, and it's horrifying."

The bill passed in the House but does not have a good outlook in the Senate, where just one Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, has expressed support. At least 10 Republicans are needed to advance the measure in the chamber.

"It is one thing to talk about voter fraud and to do away with as much as possible fraud," said Hice.

"It's another thing to talk about voter suppression...the notion that voter suppression is widespread across the country is just absolutely a false narrative. What we want is the maximum number of people to vote but to have as little fraud and cheating as possible that's right."

Hice also commented on President Joe Biden's confirmation that the deadline for pulling troops out of Afghanistan remains on Aug. 31, calling him "scared of the Taliban."

"The tail is wagging the dog right here," said Hice. "We are the greatest military force in the world and we have our people trapped, stranded, abandoned by the thousands, perhaps tens of thousands in Afghanistan, and the president is taking orders from the Taliban. This is unacceptable."

He said his office has been involved in removing "just tons of people" from Afghanistan, but "we've had extremely little help from our own State Department or Department of Defense."

Meanwhile, Hice accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats of using the situation in Afghanistan as a distraction to pass not only the voting bill, but the $3.5 trillion budget resolution. ​​

"They are using Afghanistan as a distraction to pass some radical Socialist agenda items but also they're trying to deal with socialist agenda items in order to distract with the disaster is taking place in Afghanistan," said Hice.

"Nothing that the Democratic Party is pushing down the throats of the American citizens right now is good for America. Since the inauguration, in my opinion, there's not been one single major decision made that's been in the best interests of our country...every major decision has been harmful for our country, and the Democrats are doing all they can to distract the reality of what's taking place."

Hice also said on Wednesday he's glad that NFL star Herschel Walker, championed by former President Donald Trump, has officially decided to enter the race for Senate in his state in an attempt to unseat Democrat Sen. Rafael Warnock.

"There are very few people who are more loved and respected than Herschel Walker, no question about it," he said. "He will be a formidable candidate."