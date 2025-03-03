WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hhs | spokesperson | abruptly | thomas corry | rfk jr.

Top HHS Spokesperson Quits Suddenly

By    |   Monday, 03 March 2025 12:27 PM EST

The top spokesperson at the Health and Human Services Department, Thomas Corry, has abruptly quit a mere two weeks after taking the position, declaring his decision on his Linkedin page on Monday.

"I want to announce to my friends and colleagues that last Friday I announced my resignation effective immediately," he wrote. He added, "To my colleagues at HHS, I wish you the best and great success."

Corry did not give a reason for his decision, but his resignation represents a potential setback for HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been the country's top health official for less than a month and is still continuing to put together his senior team, Politico reported.

Corry, who served in the first Trump administration as senior adviser and director of communications at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, was sworn in just two weeks ago as assistant secretary for public affairs at HHS, the top spokesperson for Kennedy, The Hill reported.

Corry wrote at the time that he was "thankful that I'll be part of the team that is going to work to make America healthy again, and on making healthcare more affordable and accessible."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The top spokesperson at the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department, Thomas Corry, has abruptly quit a mere two weeks after taking the position, declaring his decision on his Linkedin page on Monday.
hhs, spokesperson, abruptly, thomas corry, rfk jr.
195
2025-27-03
Monday, 03 March 2025 12:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved