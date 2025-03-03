Top HHS Spokesperson Quits Suddenly

The top spokesperson at the Health and Human Services Department, Thomas Corry, has abruptly quit a mere two weeks after taking the position, declaring his decision on his Linkedin page on Monday.

"I want to announce to my friends and colleagues that last Friday I announced my resignation effective immediately," he wrote. He added, "To my colleagues at HHS, I wish you the best and great success."

Corry did not give a reason for his decision, but his resignation represents a potential setback for HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been the country's top health official for less than a month and is still continuing to put together his senior team, Politico reported. Corry, who served in the first Trump administration as senior adviser and director of communications at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, was sworn in just two weeks ago as assistant secretary for public affairs at HHS, the top spokesperson for Kennedy, The Hill reported. Corry wrote at the time that he was "thankful that I'll be part of the team that is going to work to make America healthy again, and on making healthcare more affordable and accessible."