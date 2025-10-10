Trump Admin Laying off Health Agency Staff During Shutdown

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services employees have received layoff notices, a department spokesperson said on Friday, as President Donald Trump's administration begins mass layoffs of federal workers during a partial government shutdown.

"HHS employees across multiple divisions have received reduction-in-force notices as a direct consequence of the Democrat-led government shutdown," the spokesperson said.

"All HHS employees receiving reduction-in-force notices were designated non-essential by their respective divisions. HHS continues to close wasteful and duplicative entities, including those that are at odds with the Trump administration's Make America Healthy Again agenda."