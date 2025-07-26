WATCH TV LIVE

US Health Officials, Tech Executives to Launch Data-Sharing Plan

Saturday, 26 July 2025 10:54 AM EDT

Top Trump administration health officials are expected to bring tech companies to the White House this week to roll out a plan to encourage more seamless sharing of healthcare data, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz are expected to host executives at an event on Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The initiative was led by Amy Gleason, acting administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency, and Arda Kara, a senior adviser at CMS, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


