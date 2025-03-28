Treasury Sanctions 5 People, 3 Companies Allegedly Supporting Hezbollah

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned five individuals and three companies allegedly involved in a Lebanon-based sanctions evasion network supporting Hezbollah.

"Today's action underscores Treasury's determination to expose and disrupt the schemes that fund Hezbollah's terrorist violence against the Lebanese people and their neighbors," Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley Smith said in a release.

"These evasion networks strengthen Iran and its proxy Hezbollah and undermine the courageous efforts of the Lebanese people to build a Lebanon for all its citizens."

The individuals named are Rashid Qasim al-Bazzal, Fatimah Abdallah Ayyub, Hawra Abdallah Ayyub, Jamil Mohamed Khafaja and Mahasin Mahmud Murtada. The companies are Lebanese United Group, Ravee Sarl and Securol Glass Curtains.

The sanctions come as Israel on Friday launched an attack on Lebanon's capital for the first time since a ceasefire ended the latest Israel-Hezbollah conflict in November.

Hezbollah began launching rockets, drones and missiles into Israel the day after the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel by its Hamas allies ignited the war in Gaza. Palestinian militants killed about 1,200 in Israel and abducted 251 others during the 2023 attack.

The Israel-Hezbollah conflict exploded into all-out war last September when Israel carried out waves of airstrikes and killed most of the militant group's senior leaders. The fighting killed over 4,000 people in Lebanon and displaced about 60,000 Israelis.