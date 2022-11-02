Herschel Walker Fires Back: 'Put My Resume' Against Obama's

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker hit back at former President Barack Obama, who has called into question his qualifications as a lawmaker.

At a Georgia rally last Friday, campaigning for Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock, Obama said Walker had a commendable football career, but that is not enough to be a member of Congress.

"Some of you may not remember, but Herschel Walker was a heck of a football player," said Obama. "But here's the question: Does that make him the best person to represent you in the U.S. Senate? Does that make him equipped to weigh in on the critical decisions about our economy and our foreign policy and our future?"

Walker told "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade that he's never met Obama and that the former president is irrelevant.

"He forgot to tell people I created one of the largest minority-owned food service companies in the United States of America. So I do sign the front of a check, which he's probably never done except when he was in the White House," said Walker.

"I created businesses; I sit on a publicly traded board. So those are things I've done outside of football. Put my resume against his resume. I put it up any time of the day, and I think I've done well," added Walker.

Kilmeade pressed Walker on the series of controversies that have recently unfolded, including payment for abortions, although Walker maintains he is staunchly pro-life.

"Right now, they're going to throw everything at me. They spent almost $100 million so far against me," said Walker. "Right now, the race is virtually tied — or I'm in the lead, which shows that they don't know how to spend their own money."

The Warnock-Walker race is one of the tightest races in the midterm elections. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution-UGA poll found Warnock and Walker tied at 45%.

This race is one of a few that could ultimately determine which party controls the upper chamber. If there is no clear winner, it will head to a runoff — which is how Warnock won in 2020.