×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: herschel walker | trump | senate | collins

Many in GOP Wary of Potential Herschel Walker Senate Run

hershcel walker speaks to camera
In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete Herschel Walker addresses the virtual convention on Aug. 24, 2020. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 06 July 2021 02:09 PM

Some Republicans are expressing concerns about whether former football great Herschel Walker will be able to handle a Senate run if he decides to enter the race in Georgia against Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted Walkers hasn’t lived in Georgia for decades and has never held public office. In addition, he doesn’t attend Republican events on the political calender. Yet, despite this, many in the GOP view Walker as the front-runner in the 2022 GOP primary.

Walker still hasn’t announced his candidacy.

"He told me he’s going to, and I think he will," former President Donald Trump said last week on the "Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show. "I had dinner with him a week ago. He is a great guy. He is a patriot. He’s a very loyal person."

Walker, 59, was born in Wrightsville, Georgia, and attended the University of Georgia where he won the Heisman Trophy with the Bulldogs football team as a junior in 1982, amassing 5,097 yards as a running back in three seasons, according to the Heisman.com. He went on to play professional football.

In recent years, Walker proved to be a staunch supporter of Trump during his campaign and administration, appearing at several rallies during Trump’s two campaigns in 2016 and 2020.

"They love him in Georgia," Trump said. "I think he’d win; it would be very hard to beat Herschel."

Still, the likelihood of a Walker candidacy had some conservatives, who see an opportunity to flip the Senate seat in Georgia, expressing concern, according to Fox News.

"Herschel Walker will need to come back to Georgia and campaign," Doug Collins, a former Republican congressman, who ran for the Senate in 2020 said on his radio show, according to the Journal-Constitution. "He will need to show that he is a conservative.

"I have never heard Herschel Walker’s position on pro-life. I haven’t, I’ve never heard his position on gun control. I’ve never heard his position on a lot of these issues that are conservative issues."

Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, who kicked off his campaign at the Georgia Republican convention in June says he intends to win it.

"I’m in this race to win the primary and the general election," Black said of the possibility of a Walker run. "I’m in it for the long haul."

Meanwhile, some Republicans privately complained that Walker wouldn’t return their calls or complained the drawn-out process would hurt the party in the long run, particularly if he decides against running.

"He needs to show conservative policy positions early, prove he can look forward and take it to Warnock and build a professional operation," said Cole Muzio, who oversees the conservative Frontline Policy Council.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Some Republicans are expressing concerns about whether former football great Herschel Walker will be able to handle a Senate run if he decides to enter the race in Georgia against Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
herschel walker, trump, senate, collins
448
2021-09-06
Tuesday, 06 July 2021 02:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved