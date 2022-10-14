×
Tags: herschel walker | raphael warnock | georgia | midterms | senate

Walker, Warnock Set for High-Stakes Georgia Senate Debate
Georgia Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker speaks at a campaign event in Carrollton, Georgia. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Friday, 14 October 2022 06:12 PM EDT

In the coastal city of Savannah tonight, the Georgia Senate race will host the first — and perhaps only — one-on-one debate between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, prior to the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

The various electoral polls have had Warnock and Walker either deadlocked or within 2 percentage points for most of this election cycle; and that's crucial, since the Democrats are clinging to a Senate advantage that only includes Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the 50-50 tie.

Friday's debate, which starts at 7 p.m. EST, could get personal for both sides. Walker claims Warnock has voted with President Joe Biden's policies 96% of the time, which could attach him to major issues such 40-year inflation highs, rising gas and food prices, increased crime in major cities (including Atlanta), and the chaos at the United States-Mexico border bringing in a flow of millions of illegal immigrants, along with lethal drugs such as fentanyl, wreaking havoc in Georgia.

Senator Warnock will likely refer to the recent report of Walker allegedly paying for an abortion in 2009, for a woman with whom he later fathered a child.

On Aug. 30, Walker — the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner (University of Georgia), a former NFL star, a one-time Olympian (bobsled), and arguably the greatest homegrown athlete in Georgia — told Newsmax there was a "big contrast" between the candidates' political platforms.

For starters, "I know that a man can't get pregnant," said Walker, alluding to the left's recent assertion that biological men can conceive babies.

Walker also believes in praising the U.S. military at every turn, supporting local and state police, preserving peace in the streets, working to bring down inflation, and keeping Georgia's economy rolling at full capacity.

"The people know what Herschel Walker stands for," said Walker, an America First candidate who says he's only interested in protecting Georgians' interests — not becoming a polished politician.

Friday, 14 October 2022 06:12 PM
