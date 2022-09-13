Georgia Senate: Sen. Warnock-Herschel Walker Debate Set for Oct. 14

The hotly contested U.S. Senate race featuring incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has reportedly produced a debate date: Oct. 14.

On Tuesday, Warnock's campaign team confirmed the mid-October date, along with Savannah being the location of the debate.

"Herschel Walker, I'll see you on the stage in Savannah on October 14th," Warnock tweeted Tuesday. "And I hope you'll reconsider your refusal to debate in Atlanta and Macon so voters can see more than once the clear choice they have in this election."

According to various reports, the opposing campaigns had wrangled for months over how many televised debates would take place.

However, at this time, it appears that only the Oct. 14 debate has been solidified.

Two weeks ago, Walker acknowledged to Newsmax that the battle with Warnock had become heated in spots.

The Senate race "is getting very ugly. They've spent $50 million against me already," Walker told "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

Plus, the Warnock campaign has played up Walker's previous and very public bout with dissociative identity disorder.

"I'm very transparent. ... I will be a champion for mental health," Walker said.

When Walker speaks of Warnock, it comes with confidence that there's a "big contrast" between the combatants.

For starters, Walker — the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner in college football (University of Georgia), a former NFL star, a one-time Olympian (bobsled), and arguably the greatest homegrown athlete in Georgia history — believes that biological men have no place in girls' or women's sports.

Also, "I know that a man can't get pregnant," Walker said on Newsmax.

Walker also believes in praising the U.S. military, supporting local and state police, preserving peace in the streets, working to bring down inflation and keeping Georgia's economy rolling.

On Tuesday, Warnock campaign manager Quentin Fulks reportedly voiced his criticisms of Walker, saying in a statement:

"Someone had to put an end to Herschel Walker's games, and today Reverend Warnock showed again why he is the best person for the job, agreeing to Walker's preferred debate so Georgians would have at least one opportunity to see the clear choice they have in this election."

A recent Emerson College survey had Walker holding a 2-point lead over Warnock in the Senate race.

For the poll, which collected the political opinions of 600 "very likely" general-election voters in Georgia over a two-day period (Aug. 28-29), Walker received 46% of the vote, and Warnock tallied 44% support.

And from a "favorability" perspective, Walker generated a 50% rating among the survey respondents, or 3 percentage points higher than Warnock (47%).

The Republicans and Democrats are deadlocked in a 50-all tie for Senate seats heading into the midterms.