Tags: herschel walker | georgia | senate | raphael warnock

Herschel Walker to Newsmax: Biden's America Is Not the New Normal

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Thursday, 03 November 2022 08:52 PM EDT

All Americans, and all Georgians, should know that President Joe Biden's America is not "the new normal," Herschel Walker told Newsmax Thursday.

Walker is the Georgia GOP nominee running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat  Sen. Raphael Warnock.

In response to a montage showing Warnock making anti-American and anti-white statements over the years, Walker told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that that's why he calls Warnock a Marxist.

"We can't have them in office because someone like that is just going to continue to divide and separate, rather than bring people together. I'm about unity. I'm about bringing people together," Walker said.

He elaborated on why he decided to challenge Warnock, saying that he wants to lower taxes, make streets safer, get critical race theory out of schools, and secure the southern border.

"I can do these things that I know we can do without them saying that this is the new normal, because I want all Americans, and all Georgians, to know that this is not the new normal," Walker said.

"We don't have to suffer the pain. We don't have to put up with any of this. But what we gotta do is go to the polls in the next couple of days and get these people out of office. When you have a Marxist like this that's gonna continue to do the things that he's doing. It's not right."

Politics
Thursday, 03 November 2022 08:52 PM


