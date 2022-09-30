×
Tags: herschel walker | georgia | senate

Herschel Walker to Newsmax: 'I'm Going to Win Outright'

By    |   Friday, 30 September 2022 08:25 PM EDT

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker told Newsmax that he is "going to win outright" Georgia's U.S. Senate seat in November against Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock.

The Republican nominee shared his confidence during a Friday appearance on "Spicer & Co.," where he doubted current polling that shows the race neck-and-neck. Instead, he asserted, a runoff election would be avoided in the state.

"I told my campaign we're not going to listen to the polls. Right now I'm going to win outright," Walker stated, confident that he would hit Georgia's 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff.

"The reason I say that is Sen. Warnock — they've spent close to $60 million against me, and we're still virtually tied," he continued. "I think the Georgia people are speaking that they want someone new in that seat."

Polls show Walker and Warnock within the margin of error of each other. According to a RealClearPolitics average, the Democratic senator leads Walker by 0.7 percentage points.

Meanwhile, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll earlier this month shows Walker up two points against Warnock, 46% to 44%. The survey and others indicate a number of undecideds remain.

Warnock "doesn't want to talk about inflation. He doesn't want to talk about crime. He doesn't want to talk about the border. He doesn't want to talk about men and women's sports — those are things that he voted for," Walker said.

