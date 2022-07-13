×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: herschel walker | georgia senate race | warnock

Herschel Walker Raises $6 Million in Last Quarter for Georgia Senate Race

Herschel Walker
Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 July 2022 01:44 PM EDT

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker raised almost $6.2 million over the last three months, marking his best fundraising quarter yet, Axios reported on Wednesday.

However, his Democrat opponent in the Georgia Senate race this November, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, hauled in almost three times as much ($17.2 million) during the same time period.

The amount was up from the $5.5 million Walker raised in the first quarter, although Warnock had $13.6 million during the same time period.

Walker's campaign said it received backing from nearly 70,000 people last quarter, but Warnock reported almost four times as many contributors, at some 260,000.

Walker said that he is grateful for the "incredible outpouring of support we've received from people who truly believe in our campaign and what we will deliver for Georgia."

Walker, who won a Heisman Trophy and also helped the University of Georgia win a college football national championship in the 1980s, entered the Senate race after several months of encouragement from former President Donald Trump, Fox News reported. Walker's very favorable name recognition in the state helped him to easily win the GOP primary in May.

Since that victory, Warnock's campaign has been on the attack, alleging "bizarre or false statements" it says the Republican candidate has made.

Detractors have also accused Walker of overinflating the success of his businesses, Fox News reported, and has faced allegations of past neglect of children he fathered out of wedlock. In addition, his ex-wife claims that he was violent towards her.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker raised almost $6.2 million over the last three months, marking his best fundraising quarter yet, Axios reported on Wednesday.
herschel walker, georgia senate race, warnock
249
2022-44-13
Wednesday, 13 July 2022 01:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved