Herschel Walker Raises $6 Million in Last Quarter for Georgia Senate Race

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker raised almost $6.2 million over the last three months, marking his best fundraising quarter yet, Axios reported on Wednesday.

However, his Democrat opponent in the Georgia Senate race this November, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, hauled in almost three times as much ($17.2 million) during the same time period.

The amount was up from the $5.5 million Walker raised in the first quarter, although Warnock had $13.6 million during the same time period.

Walker's campaign said it received backing from nearly 70,000 people last quarter, but Warnock reported almost four times as many contributors, at some 260,000.

Walker said that he is grateful for the "incredible outpouring of support we've received from people who truly believe in our campaign and what we will deliver for Georgia."

Walker, who won a Heisman Trophy and also helped the University of Georgia win a college football national championship in the 1980s, entered the Senate race after several months of encouragement from former President Donald Trump, Fox News reported. Walker's very favorable name recognition in the state helped him to easily win the GOP primary in May.

Since that victory, Warnock's campaign has been on the attack, alleging "bizarre or false statements" it says the Republican candidate has made.

Detractors have also accused Walker of overinflating the success of his businesses, Fox News reported, and has faced allegations of past neglect of children he fathered out of wedlock. In addition, his ex-wife claims that he was violent towards her.