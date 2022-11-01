×
Herschel Walker Denies Dems' 'Lie' About Abortion

Herschel Walker (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 10:01 AM EDT

Herschel Walker, Georgia's Republican candidate for Senate, said accusations by a second woman who accused him of pressuring her to get an abortion nearly three decades ago are nothing more than lies by Democrats.

The unnamed woman's allegation was revealed at a press conference by attorney Gloria Allred last week.

"This was a lie a week ago, and it is a lie today," Walker said in a statement. "Seven days before an election, the Democrats trot out Gloria Allred and some woman I do not know. My opponents will do and say anything to win this election. The entire Democrat machine is coming after me and the people of Georgia. I am not intimidated. Once again, they messed with the wrong Georgian."

In an interview with ABC News, the woman said that in 1993 she became pregnant during a yearslong affair with Walker.

She said she decided to go public with the abortion allegation after another woman made similar accusations against Walker.

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 10:01 AM
