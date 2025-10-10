WATCH TV LIVE

US Creating New Counter-Narcotics Task Force in Its Southern Command

US Creating New Counter-Narcotics Task Force in Its Southern Command
Friday, 10 October 2025 04:52 PM EDT

The U.S. Defense Department is establishing a new counter-narcotics joint task force in the Southern Command's area of responsibility, where the United States has been targeting boats it alleges to be carrying drugs, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said on Friday.

U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) is the U.S. military's combatant command that encompasses 31 countries through South and Central America and the Caribbean.

"The message is clear: if you traffic drugs toward our shores, we will stop you cold," Hegseth said on X.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


