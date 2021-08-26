Sens. Hawley, Blackburn Join GOP Calls for Biden to Resign

GOP Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee joined a chorus of Republican voices demanding that President Joe Biden resign after the Islamic State bombings that killed 12 U.S. service members in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Hawley said in a statement that Biden ''has now overseen the deadliest day for U.S. troops in Afghanistan in over a decade, and the crisis grows worse by the hour.''

''We must reject the falsehood peddled by a feckless president that this was the only option for withdrawal,'' Hawley wrote, The Hill reported.

''This is the product of Joe Biden's catastrophic failure of leadership,'' he added in a tweet. ''It is now painfully clear he has neither the will nor the capacity to lead. He must resign,'' Hawley added.

Blackburn also issued her demand in a tweet calling for the resignations of Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley.

Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said that the blasts at the airport, where U.S. forces have been working for days to evacuate thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghans, were carried out by ISIS fighters.

The New York Times reported that ISIS-K, the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State, claimed responsibility for the bombings.

Blackburn argued the president and each of the named administration members ''should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office.''

Her tweet came minutes after another post in which she noted that Biden ''pledged a forceful response against any attack on US servicemembers.''

''He must follow through on his word, make these terrorists pay,'' she added. Blackburn was among a number of Republicans who called on Biden last week to fire his national security team, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan, for the handling of security in Afghanistan, The Hill has reported.