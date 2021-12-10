Sen. Hawley Blasts Biden Over 'Summit for Democracy'

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., ripped into President Joe Biden and claimed the virtual "Summit for Democracy" was nothing more than a charade during a Thursday interview on Fox News’ "Ingraham Angle."

The Associated Press reported that Biden opened the summit with other world leaders on Thursday by sounding an alarm about a global slide for democratic institutions.

Biden pointed to his own battle to win passage of voting rights legislation at home and referred to the United States' own challenges to its democratic institutions and traditions.

"What really stands out to me was that it was one long, anti-American tirade by the president of the United States and various members of his administration," Hawley said.

"I mean, you listen to them, they don’t like American voting laws, they don’t like American history, they want to rewrite our culture and completely change it.

"I mean, this is a guy who doesn’t really like America and who’s telling the rest of the world, Oh, I’m so sorry for America and the way that it is. We should be different. If you let us have power long enough we’ll completely transform the country.

"Meanwhile, he’s letting China walk all over him. He’s letting an actual authoritarian dictator call the shots. I thought it was embarrassing and sad — and it just shows you how out of touch Joe Biden is and what a failure he’s been."

The AP noted the White House had billed the summit as a chance for leaders and experts representing 110 nations to discuss how to best defend against authoritarianism.