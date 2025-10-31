WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: hassett | shutdown | senate | democrats | trump

Hassett Urges Senators 'to Do Their Job' as Shutdown Drags On

By    |   Friday, 31 October 2025 11:56 AM EDT

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett on Friday declined to take a firm position on whether Republican senators should follow President Donald Trump's suggestion to eliminate the filibuster, CNN reported.

However, Hassett did suggest that senators need "to do their job" in negotiations to reopen the government.

"President Trump has mentioned that that might be an option," Hassett told reporters on the White House's North Lawn when asked about removing the filibuster.

When pressed on why Trump was not meeting with Democrats directly, Hassett replied, "The president takes phone calls all the time, but this is an issue with the Senate. The senators need to do their job,"  he added, echoing remarks he made earlier on CNN.

Hassett said the administration is open to discussing Democrats' healthcare priorities once the government reopens. "President Trump has made it clear that, as have the Republicans in the House and Senate, that they're willing to discuss the premiums after the government's open," he said, attributing the ongoing shutdown to Democrats.

The Senate adjourned Friday without resolving the government shutdown, leaving federal operations partially closed.

Lawmakers ended the session after Democrats refused to accept a continuing resolution proposed by Republicans to temporarily reopen the government while broader budget talks continue.

Democrat leaders said they would not support any measure that failed to include commitments on healthcare and other funding priorities.

The stalemate leaves hundreds of thousands of federal workers facing continued uncertainty as negotiations remain at a standstill. Food subsidies for millions are also set to run out over the weekend.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett on Friday declined to take a firm position on whether Republican senators should follow President Donald Trump's suggestion to eliminate the filibuster, CNN reported on Friday.
hassett, shutdown, senate, democrats, trump
258
2025-56-31
Friday, 31 October 2025 11:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved