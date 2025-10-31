Hassett Urges Senators 'to Do Their Job' as Shutdown Drags On

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett on Friday declined to take a firm position on whether Republican senators should follow President Donald Trump's suggestion to eliminate the filibuster, CNN reported.

However, Hassett did suggest that senators need "to do their job" in negotiations to reopen the government.

"President Trump has mentioned that that might be an option," Hassett told reporters on the White House's North Lawn when asked about removing the filibuster.

When pressed on why Trump was not meeting with Democrats directly, Hassett replied, "The president takes phone calls all the time, but this is an issue with the Senate. The senators need to do their job," he added, echoing remarks he made earlier on CNN.

Hassett said the administration is open to discussing Democrats' healthcare priorities once the government reopens. "President Trump has made it clear that, as have the Republicans in the House and Senate, that they're willing to discuss the premiums after the government's open," he said, attributing the ongoing shutdown to Democrats.

The Senate adjourned Friday without resolving the government shutdown, leaving federal operations partially closed.

Lawmakers ended the session after Democrats refused to accept a continuing resolution proposed by Republicans to temporarily reopen the government while broader budget talks continue.

Democrat leaders said they would not support any measure that failed to include commitments on healthcare and other funding priorities.

The stalemate leaves hundreds of thousands of federal workers facing continued uncertainty as negotiations remain at a standstill. Food subsidies for millions are also set to run out over the weekend.