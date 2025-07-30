WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Signals Openness to $500M Settlement With Harvard

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 03:19 PM EDT

President Donald Trump signaled a willingness on Wednesday to settle for $500 million in a bruising legal fight with Harvard University over $2.5 billion in funding his administration canceled.

That cancellation came over accusations the venerable institution had  allowed antisemitism and promoted misguided diversity policies.

"Well it's a lot of money," Trump told reporters when asked at the White House if $500 million would be enough to make a deal.

The New York Times reported on Monday that the Ivy League institution was open to spending up to that amount to settle the dispute.

"We're negotiating with Harvard now. They would like to settle, so we'll see what happens" Trump said.

Harvard sued the administration this year to have billions of dollars of frozen federal funds restored.

Trump is at odds with Harvard and other universities over pro-Palestinian protests connected to Israel's war in Gaza, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

