Vice President Harris Seeks Aug 13 CBS Debate Against Vance

(Getty)

Tuesday, 16 July 2024 04:53 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris has asked former President Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, to join an Aug. 13 debate hosted by CBS, a Biden-Harris campaign official said on Tuesday.

Harris asked in a voicemail to Vance after his selection as Trump's vice-presidential pick on Monday.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the Biden campaign did not comment.

The Democratic vice president had previously accepted terms for a CBS debate on either July 23 or Aug. 13, while Trump's campaign had sought a debate on Fox News that Biden's camp had said they would not accept.

The July date for a CBS debate is now off the table, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
