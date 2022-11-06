×
VP Harris to Headline California Get Out the Vote Rally

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 06 November 2022 07:10 AM EST

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday will headline a California Democratic Party student “Get Out the Vote” rally at UCLA, one day before voters’ head to the polls to determine whether Democrats or Republicans take control of Congress.

Harris, who served as the junior U.S. senator from California from 2017 to 2021 before taking over as VP, has also stumped for Democrats in New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

According to Paul Mitchell, a political pollster and vice president of Political Data Inc., a flip of five California districts could determine who controls Congress.

“California does have the ability to impact the House in these competitive districts,” Mitchell told ABC7 earlier this week.

President Joe Biden on Thursday visited Oceanside, Calif., where he pleaded with voters to go to the polls to support Democratic candidates.

Speaking in San Diego County at an evening rally in support of endangered Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, the president said the outcome of the election would “determine the direction of the country for at least a decade or more.”

“This is a choice ... between two fundamentally different versions of America,” Biden said.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday will headline a California Democratic Party student "Get Out the Vote" rally at UCLA, one day before voters' head to the polls to determine whether Democrats or Republicans take control of Congress.
Sunday, 06 November 2022 07:10 AM
