×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Immigration | Kamala Harris | harris | simmons | immigration

Harris' New Communications Director Apologizes for Anti-Immigration Tweets

Harris' New Communications Director Apologizes for Anti-Immigration Tweets
Jamal Simmons speaks at Elections 2016: The Wild Ride to the White House panel on Sept. 27, 2016, in New York. (John Lamparski/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York)

By    |   Friday, 07 January 2022 07:07 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris' new communications director on Friday apologized for old anti-immigration tweets one day after he was named to his new role, Fox News reports.

Jamal Harris in a 2010 tweet asked why immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally weren't being arrested.

''As a pundit for much of my career I have tweeted a lot and spoken out on public issues. Sometimes I have been sarcastic, unclear, or just plainly missed the mark,'' Simmons said in a statement. 

''I sincerely apologize for offending those who care as much as I do about making America the best, multi-ethnic, diverse democracy it can be,'' he said. ''I know the role I am taking on is to represent the Biden-Harris administration, and I will do so with humility, sincerity and respect.''

In a 2010 tweet, Simmons wrote: ''Just saw 2 undocumented folks talking on MSNBC. One Law student the other a protester. Can someone explain why ICE is not picking them up?''

''I'll try this again,'' read another tweet posted the same day. ''Just saw 2 undocumented folks talking on MSNBC and have a serious legal question. Why wouldn't ICE pick them up?'' 

''We shld harden borders & ease visas/find ways to bring undocumented into legal status/punish employers. My was common sense one,'' Simmons insisted in a third tweet.

Simmons, 50, a veteran Democratic aide, has nearly 30 years of experience working in politics and with media outlets.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Vice President Kamala Harris' new communications director on Friday apologized for old anti-immigration tweets one day after he was named to his new role, Fox News reports.
harris, simmons, immigration
238
2022-07-07
Friday, 07 January 2022 07:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved