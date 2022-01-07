Harris' New Communications Director Apologizes for Anti-Immigration Tweets

Vice President Kamala Harris' new communications director on Friday apologized for old anti-immigration tweets one day after he was named to his new role, Fox News reports.

Jamal Harris in a 2010 tweet asked why immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally weren't being arrested.

''As a pundit for much of my career I have tweeted a lot and spoken out on public issues. Sometimes I have been sarcastic, unclear, or just plainly missed the mark,'' Simmons said in a statement.

''I sincerely apologize for offending those who care as much as I do about making America the best, multi-ethnic, diverse democracy it can be,'' he said. ''I know the role I am taking on is to represent the Biden-Harris administration, and I will do so with humility, sincerity and respect.''

In a 2010 tweet, Simmons wrote: ''Just saw 2 undocumented folks talking on MSNBC. One Law student the other a protester. Can someone explain why ICE is not picking them up?''

''I'll try this again,'' read another tweet posted the same day. ''Just saw 2 undocumented folks talking on MSNBC and have a serious legal question. Why wouldn't ICE pick them up?''

''We shld harden borders & ease visas/find ways to bring undocumented into legal status/punish employers. My was common sense one,'' Simmons insisted in a third tweet.

Simmons, 50, a veteran Democratic aide, has nearly 30 years of experience working in politics and with media outlets.