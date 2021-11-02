×
Another Poll Confirms Biden's Plummeting Approval

joe biden stands onstage
President Joe Biden in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 1, 2021. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 02 November 2021 12:35 PM

A new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll reveals President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plunged to 43% — echoing similar results of other recent surveys.

The president’s approval was down 5 points from a September Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, according to The Hill, which posted the results.

FiveThirtyEight’s average of polls had Biden at 43% approval on Tuesday, while an NBC News poll, released Oct. 31, found his approval rating at 42%.

Here are how the results from the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll break down:

  • 51% said they disapproved of Biden’s job performance and 6% say they are uncertain.
  • 56% say the U.S. is on the wrong track.
  • 57% say the strength of the economy is decreasing.
  • 37% — a plurality of respondents — say their personal financial situation is worsening.
  • 33% say they approve of Biden’s handling of the situation in Afghanistan.
  • 46% say they would vote for former President Donald Trump if the election was held today, compared to 45% who would vote for Biden.

The poll, conducted Oct. 26-28, surveyed 1,578 registered voters. It does not report a margin of error.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 02 November 2021 12:35 PM
