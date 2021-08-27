VP Harris' Rally for California Gov. Newsom Canceled

Vice President Kamala Harris’ planned Friday rally for California Gov. Gavin Newsom was canceled after the attacks in Afghanistan, Politico is reporting.

Symone Sanders, a spokesperson for Harris, tweeted Thursday the vice president was returning to Washington D.C., following her weeklong trip to Southeast Asia. Newsom, who is in a recall fight, has canceled the Bay Area car rally.

Politico noted no official reason was given for Harris missing the event. However, the cancelation came as 13 U.S. soldiers were killed in the attacks at the Kabul airport. Reuters said it marked the deadliest incident for U.S. service members in Afghanistan in a decade.

President Joe Biden delayed a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday after the attacks. In addition, travel for first lady Jill Biden was postponed. Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, canceled planned events for the day, Politico reported.

The Sept. 14 recall election in California is expected to be tight, Politico said. The outlet said a visit from Harris, who started her political career in the Bay Area as a prosecutor, could bring out Democrat voters in the recall election for Newsom.

And White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that Biden would campaign for Newsom. But Politico said it is now unclear if the president will be able to campaign on his behalf following the Kabul attacks.