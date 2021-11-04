×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: harris | libya | elections | paris

Harris to Show US Support for Libya Elections at Paris Summit: Officials

Kamala Harris speaking at an event
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during the 10th anniversary celebration of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial near the Tidal Basin on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 21. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Thursday, 04 November 2021 06:47 AM

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to support Libya taking steps toward elections at a conference in Paris next week, according to senior administration officials.

"We want to show our support for the Libyan people as they move toward national elections and as they focus on the importance of the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries," one of the officials said.

The Libya-focused summit, organized with the United Nations, Germany, and Italy in Paris for Nov. 12, is expected to gather some 20 regional and international heads of state.

Wrangling over elections planned for Dec. 24 has threatened to derail Libya's efforts to end a decade of chaos and violence. A wider peace push has put a transitional unity government into office until that vote.

Harris is attending the Paris summit as part of a broader, five-day diplomatic trip to France. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to support Libya taking steps toward elections at a conference in Paris next week, according to senior administration officials. "We want to show our support for the Libyan people as they move toward national elections and as they...
harris, libya, elections, paris
141
2021-47-04
Thursday, 04 November 2021 06:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved