Kamala Harris Endorses Crockett in Texas Senate Primary

Former Vice President Kamala Harris endorsed Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, in the Democrat Senate primary.

Crockett is running a hotly contested race against state Rep. James Talarico. The primary will be held Tuesday.

"Texas has the chance to send a fighter like Jasmine Crockett to the United States Senate," Harris said in the call, first reported by the Texas Tribune.

"Jasmine has the experience and record to hold Donald Trump and his billionaire cronies accountable," Harris added. "It’s time to turn Texas blue."

Harris, the 2024 Democrat nominee for president, recorded the call to run Friday, the last day of early voting in the primary.

Crockett previously served as national co-chair of Harris’ failed presidential campaign and spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. She consulted Harris before jumping in the race and said she considers her a friend and mentor.

"I wasn’t going to make this decision without having some real conversations with the vice president," Crockett said in a December podcast interview.

"And obviously, she didn’t just run in one state, she’s run in a lot of states, right? And to this day, she still remains a mentor and a friend and an auntie of sorts," Crockett added.

"Talking to the vice president, it’s tough because she looks at me like I am family," Crockett continued. "So there’s been all the conversations."

The winner of the Democrat primary will face the winner of the Republican primary with incumbent Sen. John Cornyn trying to ward off Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

If no candidate reaches 50%, a runoff will be held in May.

Texas has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1988.