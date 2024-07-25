Harris Condemns Flag Burning, Hamas Graffiti at Protest in Washington

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris joined Democratic and Republican leaders in condemning protesters who burned American flags and sprayed pro-Hamas graffiti outside Washington's Union Station Wednesday, describing the acts as unpatriotic and abhorrent.

The protests coincided with a speech to Congress by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which Harris did not attend.

Before he spoke, protesters marched near the U.S. Capitol, condemning U.S. military aid to Israel during its war with Hamas militants in Gaza.

After Netanyahu's speech, some of the demonstrators gathered in front of Union Station. They hoisted Palestinian flags outside the train station, burned American flage, and spray painted the words "Hamas is coming" and "Free Gaza" on a large monument.

Harris, the presumptie Democrat nominee for president, nsaid in a statement on Thursday that she condemns any individuals associating with Hamas.

"I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way," Harris said.

Harris and Biden were due to hold separate meetings with Netanyahu later on Thursday. More protests were planned for outside the White House.

During the protest on Wednesday, before some of the protesters converged near Union Station, police used pepper spray on some of the thousands of demonstrators present and made some arrests.

The flag burning and graffiti outside Union Station drew strong criticism from Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Hakeem Jeffries, the chamber's Democrat leader.