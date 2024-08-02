WATCH TV LIVE

Harris Adds Ex-Obama Aides to Her Campaign Team

David Plouffe speaks during TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2016 at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on May 10, 2016 in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Friday, 02 August 2024 01:12 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris has added two former aides to Barack Obama to her presidential campaign team, a source told Reuters on Friday.

David Plouffe, an American political strategist who ran Barack Obama's successful 2008 presidential campaign, has joined Harris' campaign for president as a senior adviser, the source said.

The campaign is also being joined by Stephanie Cutter, who previously served as Obama's White House communications director and deputy campaign manager, the source said.

