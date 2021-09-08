RNC Ads Blast VP Harris Campaigning for Newsom While Kids Abandoned in Afghanistan

The Republican National Committee put out ads Wednesday blasting Vice President Kamala Harris’ California campaign trip to support embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom as children from that state remain stranded in war-torn Afghanistan.

"Californians are stranded in Afghanistan. Where’s Kamala?" a mobile billboard ad following Harris in the state says. "Campaigning in California," according to Fox News.

Harris, who served as the state’s attorney general from 2011-2017, and as a senator from 2017-2020, is back in her home state to support Newsom, a Democrat, who is trying to fend off a recall election this month.

"What's happening in Texas, what's happening in Georgia, what's happening around our country with these policies that are about attacking women's rights, reproductive rights, voting rights, worker rights, they think if they can win in California, they can do this anywhere," Harris said in a CBS News report. "We will show them you are not going to get this done."

A petition in the state gathered enough signatures to force the election on Sept. 14 which will first determine if the majority want Newsom recalled, and if so, who should replace him.

Among the field of challengers are Caitlyn Jenner and radio talk show host Larry Elder.

Citizens of the state are upset with the growing homeless problem, taxes, wildfires, and the draconian way Newsom handled the COVID-19 pandemic by putting massive restrictions in place.

As Harris traverses the state to keep a Democrat in the governor’s mansion, reports coming out of Afghanistan say there are still a couple hundred Americans, and thousands of others still trying to flee the Taliban since the organization took over the country on Aug. 14 in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from the 20-year war.

Those reportedly include children and a 3-year-old toddler from California.

As American forces worked to pullout by President Joe Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline, Taliban forces mounted an offensive that engulfed the country in about 10 days, taking the capital city of Kabul, causing a chaotic exodus of Americans, third country nationals, and thousands of Afghan refugees, flocking the international airport in a desperate attempt to leave.

"Instead of trying to save Gavin Newsom’s job, the embattled governor, President Biden, and Vice President Harris should be doing everything they can to get stranded California children home from Afghanistan safely," RNC spokesperson Hallie Balch wrote to Fox News in an email. "Our digital mobile billboard and online ads will make it clear to Californians just what sits on top of Democrats’ priority list: political power."